Arsenal Debate: Which players who played with Arteta 10 years ago would get into todays team?

This season, Arsenal has been on another level compared to previous years

Considering how poor they were last season, Arteta has his team firing on all cylinders seemingly out of nowhere. Although one or two players stand out for their brilliance, it is unreasonable not to recognise the Arsenal players as a unit.

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Frimpong (at Arsenal from 2008 to 2014, including three years with Arteta playing) has been blown away by the current Arsenal team to the point that he only sees two of the players he played with, Robin Van Persie and Alex Song, being able to secure a position in Arteta’s starting eleven.

“I would not even make the reserves for this current team. At the time I was at Arsenal, the players I played with were crazy good, and the competition was very strong, with Andrey Arshavin, Cesc Fabregas, Mikel Arteta, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Samir Nasri, Abou Diaby—these were all top-class players, and the list goes on,” he said on Midnite.

“I would say Robin van Persie and Alex Song get into this current Arsenal team. Van Persie gets in because he’s guaranteed to score goals, and I would pick Song because his physique alongside Thomas Partey would be frightening for Arsenal in the midfield.”

He then went on to describe how he would line up the current Arsenal team with those two additions. His line-up was as follows: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Alex Song, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Robin van Persie; and Gabriel Martinelli.

Do you believe the league would have been secured and sealed by now if Van Persie and Song were on this Arsenal team? Indeed, I believe so.

Who do you think would get in todays team from our 2011 League Cup Final squad to give you some choices.

GK 53 Poland Wojciech Szczęsny

RB 3 France Bacary Sagna

CB 20 Switzerland Johan Djourou

CB 6 France Laurent Koscielny

LB 22 France Gaël Clichy

CM 17 Cameroon Alex Song

CM 19 England Jack Wilshere

AM 8 France Samir Nasri

RW 7 Czech Republic Tomáš Rosický

LW 23 Russia Andrei Arshavin

CF 10 Netherlands Robin van Persie (c)

Substitutes:

GK 1 Spain Manuel Almunia

DF 18 France Sébastien Squillaci

DF 27 Ivory Coast Emmanuel Eboué

DF 28 England Kieran Gibbs

MF 15 Brazil Denílson

FW 29 Morocco Marouane Chamakh

FW 52 Denmark Nicklas Bendtner

In my opinion, I would say possibly a prime Rosicky could also be a contender, but what do you think?

Darren N

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – “Rollercoaster and emotional”

Mikel Arteta was interviewed just after seeing his team complete an amazing comeback at Aston Villa

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids