Arsenal Debate – Which type of team would you prefer Arsenal to be?

A Completely hypothetical question regarding AFC.. by ArseOverTit

Arsenal football club have been blessed with some amazing players over the years and we have also had ..shall we say.. ‘less’ successful teams that still were home to some… if not wall to wall, talent;)

Now, let me ask this strictly hypothetical question, just for fun…

If you could have what you wanted tomorrow in relation to AFC out of the following multiple choice (you’re not getting Carte Blanche!), what would you choose and why?

Choices:

A. an average (dare I say mid table team) that entertained like crazy in the attacking football they played.

B. A successful team (yes trophies included) that parked the bus and didn’t concede but were pretty dull to watch

Or

C. A pretty predictable team that is inconsistent that is just above mid table yet never really wins stuff.

If you choose ‘C’, that’s pretty much what we have right now and you’re most likely an MA fan (jokes!) and happy with how things are!

Seriously though; this is just for some fun poll-type discussion. After all; We all could do with some light relief after recent events.

As an additional thing, please specify your personal favourite coach to lead Arsenal (be that a present or historical manager and coach) and a centre forward (we could do with one right?;). Again, either current or from one of the greats and specify why you choose both.

Good weekend all!

AOT

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section