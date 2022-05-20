Arsenal Debate – Which type of team would you prefer Arsenal to be?

A Completely hypothetical question regarding AFC.. by ArseOverTit
Arsenal football club have been blessed with some amazing players over the years and we have also had ..shall we say.. ‘less’ successful teams that still were home to some… if not wall to wall, talent;)
Now, let me ask this strictly hypothetical question, just for fun…
If you could have what you wanted tomorrow in relation to AFC out of the following multiple choice (you’re not getting Carte Blanche!), what would you choose and why?
Choices:
A. an average (dare I say mid table team) that entertained like crazy in the attacking football they played.
B. A successful team (yes trophies included) that parked the bus and didn’t concede but were pretty dull to watch
Or
C. A pretty predictable team that is inconsistent that is just above mid table yet never really wins stuff.
If you choose ‘C’, that’s pretty much what we have right now and you’re most likely an MA fan (jokes!) and happy with how things are!
Seriously though; this is just for some fun poll-type discussion. After all; We all could do with some light relief after recent events.
As an additional thing, please specify your personal favourite coach to lead Arsenal (be that a present or historical manager and coach) and a centre forward (we could do with one right?;). Again, either current or from one of the greats and specify why you choose both.
Good weekend all!
AOT
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
None of the above!I would love a team which plays entertaining football most of the time while being able to be physical when needed!!all the while seriously competing for trophies and the PL.
How about a team that goes out and gives their all, every match. Win, lose or draw…
You may be asking for too much @ NY.Gunner!!😀😉
I wish for a klopp at arsenal and a striker like Ronaldo( funny thing is arsenal nearly had them both)
I prefer a team that plays adaptive tactics and strategy to counter opposing teams. Team set up to neutralize opponent and also win while doing it.
A coach that is proactive and adaptive at the same time before and in game.
Players that fits and plays these tactics efficiently and also a strong back up eleven in all position.
Hunger is what I want to see from the players. The same as the fans.
Klopp as manger and Sadio Mane as striker.
Arsenal still have a weak mentality, we still have yet to get passed this. In Wenger’s last few years, under Emery, and still under Arteta.
The team collapses under pressure when they needed to dig in and get 3 points.
Maybe an on-staff full time psychologist is needed at the club.
All joking aside, the mentality is still weak with all the new players under Arteta. That aspect of Arsenal culture still hasn’t changed.
Biggest issue IMHO is too many gutless performances this year, too many times players weren’t giving 100%.
Arteta isn’t playing on the pitch, but he does continue starting them after gutless performances. Bench them like Pepe or Leno, finally Laca is benched for example, but far too late now.
They might already have a psychologist no?must pro clubs have them these days.here is an idea,what about going for different players? experienced,leaders, players with a never give up attitude,not afraid to put the boots in when necessary.sadly by the looks of it,it seems that we are targeting the same type of players as last summer,young 19 years old,nice boys…!
I wouldn’t call our current team pretty predictable. Because they won four games on the trot against tough teams, yet they lost three games in a row against mid-table teams
I know many of you are highly disappointed, but don’t waste your energy on spilled milk. Arteta has just got a new long-term contract, so he’s going to stay for at least till the end of this year
As I said before, he’d likely stick around as long as he can make Arsenal challenge for the fourth place and doesn’t get a winless run of seven games
It must take an Arsenal “fan” to conclude we are C.
Or maybe it takes someone, who isn’t quite up to scratch with what is going on.
D. A solid team that is consistently in the top 4 that genuinely pushes to win the EPL at least twice a decade. Strong mentality and doesn’t whimper at a real challenge and when they lose they at least look like they put up a fight.
I’m with NY Gunner
It shouldn’t be too much to ask!
Currently I would favour Klopp who rebuilt Liverpool to their former glory without oil money but the early years of Wenger blew me away such were the quality of the players and the sheer joy of watching thrilling football.
Keeping it at Arsenal I was a big fan of Henry and Wrighty
I just want a team that plays intelligent football; a team that doesn’t make stupid mistakes.
I don’t even expect them to win much of anything. I don’t want to ‘buy’ a trophy like the Manchester teams or Liverpool do.
ok, I am not a ambitious!