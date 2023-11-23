Arsenal Debate: Who do you predict with be the Top Four in the EPL in May?

Arsenal has only lost one league game and is one point behind league leader Manchester City with 27 points. That said, is there anyone who does not regard Arsenal as a real title challengers?

Unfortunately, there is always a doubting Thomas, and in this case, it is former Manchester City player Shaun Wright-Philips. We respect Wright-Philips’ prediction that Manchester City would retain the Premier League title. Like him, we Gooners will surely back Arsenal to win the league if asked.

On Manchester City finishing ahead of the Gunners, he said on the Sport Review, “I think City will still win the league.

“Not by a massive margin; it will be another tough one.”

After that, the former Premier League player was asked to predict his top four, and this is where I found his predictions odd. Arsenal fans believe the club will win the league. And if they don’t win, one might assume the worst they’ll finish is second place, considering how determined they are. Interestingly, Wright-Philips believes it is Liverpool who will finish second ahead of Arsenal, who he believes will finish third, with Aston Villa finishing fourth.

“You’ve got to put Arsenal in there. Spurs, I think, have just shown that without certain players, they may not pick up the results they actually need. They’ve lost James Maddison, who is basically the most creative player in the Premier League. Spurs, I think, may just miss out on the top four, Man United too.

“I may put Aston Villa in there as a bit of a dark horse, actually. So I’m going to go Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa.”

All in all, predictions are just that: predictions. Like I predict Arsenal will win the league, with Manchester City coming in second and Liverpool coming in third. So, just for a bit of fun, how about you drop your predictions below and we cann all check at end of season…

Sam P

