Arsenal Debate: Who has made the most impact? Smith-Rowe or Ramsdale?

Between Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe, who has done more? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello Arsenal famz. I send nothing but one love to my Arsenal family. This article is not intended to pit two wonderful Arsenal players against each other or to divide fans’ loyalty, but just to appreciate how much of an impact Ramsdale and Smith Rowe have made in Arsenal football games this season so far. From scoring match winning goals, to making great saves, it is without doubt that these two heroes have been doing a lot to keep Arsenal competitive. But if asked to choose who has made more impact between these two, can you?

Aaron Ramsdale: When Aaron Ramsdale was identified by the Arsenal’s scouting team as a player they would love to have at the club, not a few Arsenal fans wondered what Edu and his scouting team were up to. Many felt Ramsdale, who could not save Sheffield from relegation, had nothing to do at Arsenal. A lot of Arsenal fans secretly prayed against the transfer seeing the light of the day. Unfortunately for the fans, on 20 August 2021, Ramsdale signed for Arsenal on a long-term contract. Ramsdale didn’t get his first game at Arsenal however, until five days later, when he was in goal for Arsenal’s Carabao cup game away to West Bromwich. In that game, he kept a clean sheet. His EPL debut didn’t come so soon, as he had to wait until September 11, to be in goal against Norwich. He also kept a clean sheet in that game. Ever since the game against Norwich, Ramsdale has kept five clean sheets out of eight games he has played. Who can easily forget the wonderful save he made against Leicester City just a few weeks ago!! After that game, he was highly praised for the save and overall performance by several football lovers, including a former Manchester United goalkeeper, who described his save as the “best save I’ve seen for years.”

Emile Smith Rowe: The 21 years old attacking midfielder is surely enjoying his time at Arsenal right now, and he really deserves all the accolades he is receiving at the moment. Smith Rowe began his senior club playing career with Arsenal in 2018, but limited playing time led to him going on loans to RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town, where he definitely sharpened his skills and eyes for goal. Smith Rowe made his Arsenal first-team competitive debut on 20 September 2018 although, before going on loan deals. However, since he got back from his loan deals in 2020, he has made impacts in games and games and more games. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder as a matter of fact, was not supposed to even start against Chelsea in a boxing day match in 2020, but the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, contending with illness in his squad, turned to him a couple of hours before kick-off. Arsenal had taken five points from their previous 10 games and Smith Rowe was in as the No 10 for his first Premier League appearance of the season. Arsenal, inspired by Rowe, won Chelsea on that day by 3 goals to 1. Ever since then, it has been excellent performances from Rowe, who joined Arsenal’s academy in 2010, at the age of 10. This season, Smith Rowe has been fundamental in Arsenal’s rise to fifth, scoring four goals, including one in each of the past three league matches, and registering two assists.

In all honesty, Smith Rowe and Ramsdale are not the only Arsenal players doing extremely well at the moment, but if we are to measure the level of impacts made by all the Arsenal players thus far, Ramsdale and Rowe’s impacts would be at the top of them all in my opinion. So guys, if asked to choose between these two great Arsenal players, who would you pick as the player who has made more impact in the team, so far?

