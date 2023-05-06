Arsenal Debate – Why does Arteta keep leaving Smith-Rowe on the bench?

When Arteta needed someone at Anfield to come off the bench and help retain possession, he trusted Trossard, with Smith-Rowe an unused sub.

When our manager chased a winner at the London Stadium, Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah were all deemed more suitable alternatives then Smith-Rowe.

Smith-Rowe equally didn’t make an appearance in our 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Out of our 5 substitutions made on Tuesday, Smith-Rowe remained a spectator.

This is a player the likes of Aston Villa were rumoured to be willing to pay 30 million for and apparently are still interested in making a transfer happen.

From a business point of view, the Kroenke Family have every right to question why they shouldn’t cash in on an asset who isn’t being utilised.

Our owners made that mistake before with Maitland-Niles, turning down a 20 million bid from Wolves for an academy graduate who will now leave for free in the summer.

It’s hard to gauge what Arteta’s opinion is of Smith-Rowe.

Arteta said a couple of months ago: “He knows how much we love him, and we know how much we missed him and how much we need his qualities.

“And now he needs to prove it, he needs to prove how much he wants to win, and how much he’s going to contribute to this team to be better and win.

“And he’s going to have to show that to get in the team.

“I think we have to manage his load, but for sure he’s in a position where we can throw him in the team at any moment.

He’s valued him since his first full campaign as manager, with the 22-year-old getting 11 goals in the last campaign, earning him 3 caps for his nation.

After all parties seemed to downplay the seriousness of a groin injury (which required surgery) it’s not apparent if Arteta is choosing not to rush the youngster back into action, or he has seen something to believe the player’s powers have waned?

What we do know is the Spaniard can be ruthless once he loses faith in you.

Our boss has strong principles on and off the pitch and isn’t afraid to wash his hands of you if he feels you can’t follow his ethos.

It remains my biggest criticism of his style of management, but that’s not his fault that he has been allowed to think this is acceptable.

His employers should be reminding him that he gets paid a lot of money to get the best out of the resources he has to work with.

If he sees flaws in a talent, it’s his job to teach and train to make someone better. That was meant to be his major skill at the Etihad. Yet instead, Arteta washes his hands of individuals the moment he sees something he doesn’t like. As his first ever job in the dugout he knows no different, it’s up to those who pay his wages to tell him different.

Ozil and Sokratis were paid to sit at home when not registered for squads, Guendouzi was never given a second chance so was loaned out while his value decreased. Bellerin, Mustafi and Aubameyang had their contracts ripped up, our record signing Pepe is loaned out because suitors know Arsenal won’t dig their heels in for a fee. Maitland-Niles, Mari and Cedric are all loaned out to get them off the wage bill till their contracts expire.

The list could go on.

At the club since the age of 8, Smith Rowe has been taught to play the Arsenal way, being able to play in tight spaces and move the ball quickly. He’s the closest we have to playing in the same manner of an Odegaard.

Not trusting his ability would be one thing because the player could prove doubters wrong elsewhere. The saddest part would be Smith-Rowe physically not trusted. The mind willing but the body not, with there no reason to publicly admit that.

I hope not because Smith-Rowe is a talent who can get to the very top if he stays fit.

My hope is that Arteta simply is being over cautious, not wanting to rush a player back where every match is must win and the pressure is immense. Choosing it’s best to give the player a full pre-season to get himself fresh.

If not, I’m meant to believe that decisions are purely being made from a football point of view? That a Vieira or Nelson are deemed more likely to spot a pass, produce a moment of magic, take on their man or retain possession than a Smith Rowe?

I would question that thought process.

Why do you think Smith-Rowe isn’t featuring?

Does Arteta still trust him?

Is he the latest talent to be frozen out?

Would you accept an offer in the summer?

Dan

