Arsenal Debate: Would Guardiola’s Exit Change Arteta’s Fate?

Gooners seem divided on whether Mikel Arteta should remain at Arsenal if he does not end our 22 year title drought. A portion of our fanbase goes as far as saying the Spaniard should lose his job even if he lifts the Championship this month.

Yet not for the first time, the 44 year old’s career might be helped by Pep Guardiola. Which is fitting because the two are close friends, having worked together at the Etihad.

This weekend, various media outlets stressed a belief that this will be the Man City boss’s final season in England.

Could Guardiola’s exit change the landscape?

One of the greatest to ever manage, no longer working in the Premiership, could only be positive news in North London, especially for his apprentice.

I believe whatever happens in the next few weeks, the Kroenke family have zero desire to sack their manager. This far into a process, our owners might feel that it would be foolish to rip up a plan and start again when the Gunners are so close to trophies.

The only way I can see a change in management at the Emirates is if the man himself chooses to walk away. Our ex captain has put a lot of energy into his job, which is exhausting, but even more so if he only has an FA Cup to show for his work. That, of course, is if the worst were to happen in May.

Is patience still justified?

He has a talented dressing room which, if kept together, will only get better. The only issue is, how long have we been saying that?

It’s like the story “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”.

Yet it would be easier to ask for patience if it were confirmed that a legend were no longer a competition.

If Arteta needed to convince himself to keep trying, there could be motivation behind the thought that his mentor was no longer an obstacle.

I know some of my peers have long felt this campaign was now or never for the current regime, but would that change if Pep Guardiola were no longer a factor?

Dan Smith

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