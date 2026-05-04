Arsenal Debate: Would Guardiola’s Exit Change Arteta’s Fate?

Gooners seem divided on whether Mikel Arteta should remain at Arsenal if he does not end our 22 year title drought. A portion of our fanbase goes as far as saying the Spaniard should lose his job even if he lifts the Championship this month.
Yet not for the first time, the 44 year old’s career might be helped by Pep Guardiola. Which is fitting because the two are close friends, having worked together at the Etihad.
This weekend, various media outlets stressed a belief that this will be the Man City boss’s final season in England.
Could Guardiola’s exit change the landscape?
One of the greatest to ever manage, no longer working in the Premiership, could only be positive news in North London, especially for his apprentice.
I believe whatever happens in the next few weeks, the Kroenke family have zero desire to sack their manager. This far into a process, our owners might feel that it would be foolish to rip up a plan and start again when the Gunners are so close to trophies.
The only way I can see a change in management at the Emirates is if the man himself chooses to walk away. Our ex captain has put a lot of energy into his job, which is exhausting, but even more so if he only has an FA Cup to show for his work. That, of course, is if the worst were to happen in May.
Is patience still justified?
He has a talented dressing room which, if kept together, will only get better. The only issue is, how long have we been saying that?
It’s like the story “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”.
Yet it would be easier to ask for patience if it were confirmed that a legend were no longer a competition.
If Arteta needed to convince himself to keep trying, there could be motivation behind the thought that his mentor was no longer an obstacle.
I know some of my peers have long felt this campaign was now or never for the current regime, but would that change if Pep Guardiola were no longer a factor?
Dan Smith
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Man city just dropped 2 points now, I’d have preferred the whole three
Don’t think the Kroenkes will fire Arteta. Likely scenario is him walking or ‘amicable’ agreement to ‘terminate’ contract.
Pep walking, is no determining factor for him to stay. Albeit it’s been a battle between the two, and he couldn’t take the chance when city were poor the last season.
Again a rivalry will always be available no matter whoever is in charge of any team involved in a title race.
Of course they won’t, why would they? He’s also not leaving of his own accord.
People need to stop with these imaginary scenarios.
What has Guardiolla got to do with how Arsenal think about themselves. We shouldn’t be looking at other teams. We didn’t when Klopp left and look what happened there. No we judge ourselves on our trophies. Lets hope we finally get it over the line🤞
because mate if Pep isn’t at the Ethiad and Maresca it might be easier to convince some fans to give Arteta one more chance ( if the worse were to happen )
Make no difference. Arsenal should think of Arsenal. It doesn’t matter who is manager at anywhere else. When are you ever going to win trophies by looking around you and not worrying about yourself. I am sure City, Bayer, Real, Barca only think of themselves. Thats why they are serial winners. If Arteta does the job, he is the man. If he doesn’t, lets not look for imaginary scenarios that are not there and are not what wins you trophies. Ruthlessness win you trophies. 🤞Arteta can find some Ruthlessness, this season and then we do not need to look at City, Chelsea, Liverpool to see what they do. Lets do it ourselves and with Ruthlessness. Otherwise we may never win another trophy again.
The board will first and foremost keep Arteta because he is making money for them by finishing in the latter stages of the UCL and finishing 2nd in the EPL.
This season he just might go one better and win a trophy and that will guarantee him a stay for sure.
With Mancity just having only a point from Everton match, the Coast is now clear, as Arsenal would surely win its three remaining matches. The trophy of the EPL is coming to Arsenal.
Yes, definitely the league is for arsenal, but match agaist westham will be very hard , well we thank God for Arsenal, w they are in control to win the league.
By 24 Arsenal will celebrate.
My prediction for Arteta line up against Atletico Madrid.
Gyokeres.
Martinelli. Eze. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
With Mancity just having only a point from Everton match, the Coast is now clear, as Arsenal would surely win its three remaining matches. The trophy of the EPL is coming to Arsenal.
I’m so scared for the match against West Ham.
If we win that match, then we will win the league.
No we won’t?
I know, people counting their chickens and all that…!
If we beat the Hammers it’s still going all the way to May 24th unless City lose a game.
My preferred line up against Atletico Madrid –
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Eze. Saka.
Skelly. Rice.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Mosquera.
Raya.
SJ, you are on spot. That for me should be the starting line up.
A very good question Dan, because Guardiola is still the teacher and Arteta the pupil, as we saw when the former completely outclassed the latter technically in my opinion.
Of course, no matter if Guardiola was at city 130 or not, if the PL had dealt with the charges bought against the manchester club, I suspect Arteta would have had, morally at least, two PL titles under his belt already.
I can’t see him leaving, making any difference to Arteta.
He’s his own man and will be facing a much stronger manure, pool and spud side (yes, a contentious election, but new manager and fit players remember) plus those excellent city130 players who will still be there, will make it just as difficult for him.
just think though if we can get over the line mentally that will be huge and suddenly we start next season a very settled club
where as Liverpool and Chelsea I don’t think will and if Pep leaves that can only hurt them ?
will be well placed
have always said , we get over that line once , the rest will be easier