Arsenal Debate – Would you choose between Ozil and Ceballos?

Hello Arsenal fans! Happy Tuesday everyone. Our game against Everton has been played and won, but the ripple effects from the game still lingers. Today, I bring to you yet another debate. I know you would say “not again!” Well, I am sorry if I keep writing about debates, but the best way I get informed is by getting into a debate with people. When I debate, I learn from people.

Now, today’s debate is about Ozil and Ceballos. On Sunday, while watching Arsenal beating Everton, I got into a little bit of an argument with some passionate Arsenal fans. I asked them to choose who they will want the club to let go at the end of the season, between Ozil and Ceballos. It surprised me that quite a few Arsenal fans still regard Ozil highly and wouldn’t mind if he remains at the club beyond this summer. Here are what two of the people I spoke with had to say.

An Arsenal fan I wish to call Peter said: “Ceballos should be allowed to leave the club after this season, let us not be carried away by his current form. He is playing well because of Arteta’s impact in the team. If we are to pick out one player who has not improved ever since Arteta’s sojourn in Arsenal, I am sure it would be difficult. Every Arsenal player has improved under Arteta; so there is nothing special about the Spaniard. If I was to choose between the two players, I would choose Ozil. Ozil is still a world class player and we still need his presence in the club, as he would serve as an inspiration to the younger players. After the expiration of his loan, he should go! He is not fit for the rigors of the Premiership”.

Another passionate fan I will call Gerald, however, wants the Spaniard to remain at Arsenal beyond his loan deal. This is his argument.

“I wonder why you would be asking me this type of a question, Sylvester. You want to tell me you don’t know that Ozil has nothing more to offer at Arsenal? He is just at Arsenal earning big wages over little or nothing. He is playing well at the moment because of the inclusion of Ceballos in the first eleven. Ozil should have left the club a long time ago if Arsenal had been able to find a buying club for his services. Let us not deceive ourselves, Ozil was never cut out for the Premiership; he just came to earn big money for doing nothing spectacular. Ceballos is still young and he is talented. We have seen what he can do if he is on fire. What else do we need Ozil for?”

So what is your opinion? Who would you choose between Ozil and Ceballos to stay beyond this season? We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua