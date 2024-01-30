Arsenal Debate – Would you give Mikel Arteta a new contract?

Would you give Arteta a new contract?
As we started to hear the news that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, rumours and questions started to fly around about Mikel Arteta and maybe getting a contract extension with the club. From what I’ve gathered, Arsenal don’t feel like they’re in any rush to offer a brand-new contract. Arteta’s contract ends at the end of next season and honestly, there’s no rush to offer a new contract but if we were to do so, do you think he deserves one?
For me, I think so; Arteta gets a lot of stick from our supporters and I feel like a few of them have short term memory loss because Arteta has truly turned this club around and I know Edu has a lot to do with that too, but Arteta looks to have brought some real loyalty and love back to the club.
Players seem to love working under him and love the way he thinks, and for me that’s a massive part of a coach’s job, not only to make them play better but to man manage them right and instil a belief in them that they can go on and win things together.
Now, I understand some people opinions where they just want to be winning always, they want to be winning titles and competing for the highest honours but Arteta for me, has done that. He’s taken us back to The Champions League, he almost won us a title last season and we look on the right track in this one.
I know we’ve seen our club win every game before but in reality we are the only club to ever do that, but it’s not something we should expect. We are always going to lose games and have tough weeks, but it’s how you build from that, that makes you a solid team.
For me, all the best managers in the world at the top clubs (Ferguson, Guardiola, Klopp) have all been given time to implement their styles and build a team around them, and I know Arteta has only won the FA Cup and the Community shield, but we seem to be on the right path and he seems to be building a foundation that we can continue to build on for the future.
Now, I understand a lot of fans want fast results and fast changes but just try remembering where we were four years ago, if you’d told me 4 years ago we would be competing with Manchester City for the title I wouldn’t have believe you! I think it’s more a case of that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you offer Arteta a new contract or do you think we could do better?
Daisy Mae
Yes I would , but I would remove the total control on transfer off his plate.
In all fairness phase five is on target, so why not.
OT: Anyone heard from Dan to be sure he’s fine?
I haven’t seen his weekly EPL predictions post & it’s most unlike him not to drop any predictions when there are EPL games tonight.
I sincerely hope he’s okay.
Though he usually predicts all games, am not sure points from the midweek games are use on his predictions table.
Hope he’s fine too, think his absence maybe more down to a hectic work schedule at the NHS
It depends who else is realistically available…..
I believe MA has reached his ceiling with us after spending an absolute fortune. The players seem to get stale under his coaching and then he needs to buy to refresh instead of coaching to refresh. If he stays he’ll continuously need an open wallet, anything less and he’ll struggle with only his coaching to fall back on.
Yea, he has done a good job. Solid 7 out of 10.
Alot of decent good signings. 1 or 2 bad 1s
Won a trophy, got us back.in top 4
Alot to be happy about. However, in artetas succes he has been stubborn and thrown away a title challenge. He has also made bad signings and wasted money.
1. Overplaying players – saka, martinelli, rice
2. Bad signings – willian, Haveretz ( yes he got better bur we needed a striker and he is on too much money), Raya (no better or worse than ramsdale).
3. Not making subs
Definitely not, especially when Klopp would be free at the end of the season. It’s worth trying out for him though, even if I know it won’t be anywhere near possible at this time
dgr8xt, Surely you cannot realistically think Klopp would accept the job , even if, in a fantasy world only, he were offered it??
I would add that fantasists recommend “trying for the impossible” but realists KNOW that the impossible is the impossible for a very good reason.
Or two good reasons actually, as there will NOT be a vacancy at A FC for many years ahead.
There are two sides to this. The Arteta who gets us to play sparkling football….yes. The Arteta who buys Kai Havertz……absolutely Noooo. On balance no, because he starts but cannot finish top.
I would wait until the season is over, but disaster aside, I would give him a new contract.
He’s done a remarkable job turning things around.
I think there are many considerations. Even though Arteta would still be described as relatively inexperienced – certainly compared to the big hitters at the top of the pile – he is now entering a period where I start to expect a continuation of the standards we need of a club that is moving in the right direction.
Just because of the so called “interest from Barcelona”, I don’t believe that should alter anything at all. You have to ask yourselves, how many clubs in Europe are better placed than us and how many have better managers/managers who would come to Arsenal?
I ask, because so often names are put forward that are unrealistic. LIverpool will have a job on their hands to replace Klopp. Potter who did so well at Brighton, sank at Chelsea. Ten Hag who was so well regarded at Ajax has had his struggles at Utd. The team would have to fall off a cliff for Arteta not to get another contract and the hierarchy will know by the closing stages of the season whether to stick or twist.
Wait till seasons end ,not much else to say .
I would give him a new contract in a heart beat.
Yes, he is still flawed IMO and many of us seem to agree on some of his flaws, rotation or lack there of and strange purchases like Havertz, Vierra to name but 2.
However, for me in this case it is better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know. Arteta can still learn and is still learning but if you don’t give him a new contract than we have to do a re-start with a new manager and who would that be? At the moment there are no managers that “obviously” would do better than Arteta, and it would cause disruption if the squad has to learn a new way to play. One of the assets Arteta did bring is that we have a very clear way of playing, an identity. Bring in another manager and that might change and need time.
I keep my fingers crossed that we manage to qualify for CL football next year and that we buy a real striker and strengthen midfield and (not realistic, knowing how stubborn Arteta can be) sell Havertz.
The way we play “works” for me, the pieces or players that play for us don’t always work for me, but with the right pieces we can win or compete for the PL.