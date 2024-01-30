Arsenal Debate – Would you give Mikel Arteta a new contract?

Would you give Arteta a new contract?

As we started to hear the news that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, rumours and questions started to fly around about Mikel Arteta and maybe getting a contract extension with the club. From what I’ve gathered, Arsenal don’t feel like they’re in any rush to offer a brand-new contract. Arteta’s contract ends at the end of next season and honestly, there’s no rush to offer a new contract but if we were to do so, do you think he deserves one?

For me, I think so; Arteta gets a lot of stick from our supporters and I feel like a few of them have short term memory loss because Arteta has truly turned this club around and I know Edu has a lot to do with that too, but Arteta looks to have brought some real loyalty and love back to the club.

Players seem to love working under him and love the way he thinks, and for me that’s a massive part of a coach’s job, not only to make them play better but to man manage them right and instil a belief in them that they can go on and win things together.

Now, I understand some people opinions where they just want to be winning always, they want to be winning titles and competing for the highest honours but Arteta for me, has done that. He’s taken us back to The Champions League, he almost won us a title last season and we look on the right track in this one.

I know we’ve seen our club win every game before but in reality we are the only club to ever do that, but it’s not something we should expect. We are always going to lose games and have tough weeks, but it’s how you build from that, that makes you a solid team.

For me, all the best managers in the world at the top clubs (Ferguson, Guardiola, Klopp) have all been given time to implement their styles and build a team around them, and I know Arteta has only won the FA Cup and the Community shield, but we seem to be on the right path and he seems to be building a foundation that we can continue to build on for the future.

Now, I understand a lot of fans want fast results and fast changes but just try remembering where we were four years ago, if you’d told me 4 years ago we would be competing with Manchester City for the title I wouldn’t have believe you! I think it’s more a case of that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you offer Arteta a new contract or do you think we could do better?

Daisy Mae