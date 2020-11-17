Arsenal Debate: Would you swap Xhakha for Christian Eriksen?

This is an interesting Arsenal transfer rumour to keep you amused today. It would appear reports from Italy (interpreted by CaughtOffside) that the ex-Spud is not very happy at Inter Milan, despite only having been there for less than a year, and the suggestion is that we could cheer up Eriksen and offer Conte a swap deal for Granit Xhaka in January.

His boss at Inter is the old Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and he seems to have frozen the Danish international out of the team. When Conte was asked this week why Eriksen was not starting for Inter, Conte told Gazetta dello Sport: ‘All the choices I make are always and only for the good of Inter not for the good of the single player.

‘Players must be functional to an idea and a project in order to be competitive at national and international level.

‘The modern footballer must be fast, strong, resistant. I take the technique for granted if you join a club like Inter.’

That certainly sounds like Conte is not impressed with Eriksen, but us Arsenal fans know how effective the Dane was over the road at Tottenham, and in fact he may be less of a risk than getting Aouar, who has never played in England.

As for Xhaka, he was persuaded to stay at Arsenal by Arteta, he is never going to be a big fan favourite at the Emirates and has obviously thought a lot about leaving. Also considering he was very keen to move to the Bundesliga earlier this year, perhaps it is a feasible rumour.

Do you think Arsenal fans would accept an ex-Spud? And would you be happy to swap him for Xhaka?