Arsenal decide on Argentine’s signature but possible complications emerge

Arsenal are hoping to strike a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentine can only be described as a defensive midfielder, and his arrival would likely allow Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka to play more open should he join the ranks.

Mundo Deportivo (via ElDesmarque) claim that the Gunners have decided to make their move to sign the 26 year-old this summer, but they go on to state that his current club Real Betis are yet to acquire 100% of the player’s rights.

The Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano debacle from their move to the Premier League previously caused a stir, and the division made it clear that no player is allowed to be co-owned by other parties, so any deal to sign Guido would mean that Arsenal would either need to agree one deal for 70% of his signature with his current team, and another deal with Liga MX side CF America.

Betis have supposedly been trying to acquire the final 30% of his rights from his former side in order to maximise their future sale of their star, but have so far failed to complete such a deal.

Is a more defensive option in midfield a priority in the coming window?

Patrick