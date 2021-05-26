Arsenal decide on Lacazette’s ideal replacement

Alexandre Lacazette has just one year remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, and his future appears to be away from the club.

The Frenchman doesn’t appear to have any talks scheduled for a new deal, which surely leaves just one scenario, cash-in on the former Lyon striker and freshen things up with a new option up front.

Odsonne Edouard has strongly linked with a switch to the Emirates over the last 18 months, and he finally looks set to leave Celtic this summer, with just the one year remaining on his current terms also.

TheSun states that any offer from Arsenal would be depenent on what happens with Lacazette, and while we may not be able to command the biggest fee due to contract situation, he should still have plenty of admirers hoping to land him.

His departure should open the door for us to firm up our interest in his fellow Frenchman, with the DailyStar claiming he is now ‘top of the shopping list’.

I for one certainly hope these rumours are true, although in previous months it was Leicester claimed to be leading the chase, and I’m hoping their offer of European football paired with his previous working relationship with Brendan Rodgers will not work against us.

Am I alone in really wanting a fresh approach in attack? Does anyone doubt that Edouard is a future star in the making?

Patrick