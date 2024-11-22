Arsenal decide to reject Brazilian SEO candidate to replace Edu

Arsenal have reportedly dropped interest in Thiago Scuro.

The departure of Edu Gasper certainly caught us by surprise earlier this month. The Brazilian, who’s currently on gardening leave has agreed to join Marinakis’ group of clubs and that has now left us without a permanent Sporting director.

Jason Ayto, the assistant sporting director has currently stepped up to fill the void created by Edu’s departure temporarily. As he continues to feel in however, Arsenal will continue searching for a long term replacement for Edu with reports stating our willingness to continue with this model that allows for a sporting director.

We have been linked with a lot of names for the role so far but our attentions have seemingly been in Ligue 1 due to the majority of the links being to officials at French clubs in the top flight. The two major names so far in the French League have been Luís Campos of PSG and AS Monaco’s Thiago Scuro.

With that said however, if the latest reports are of anything to go by then Arsenal have seemingly dropped interest in the latter. According to GetFootballFrance, The AS Monaco CEO is now out of the frame for the Gunners in their search for a new sporting director. The Gunners would preferably bring in someone who knows the club and Premier League landscape which is why we have dropped interest in Scuro.

The 43-year-old Brazilian who has never worked in England before came to AS Monaco at the start of last season from Brazilian side RB Bragantino. He proved to be an instrumental figure in his first season with Monaco with his smart recruitment and administration playing a crucial part in Monaco finishing second in Ligue 1 last season, securing them an anticipated return the UCL after a while out.

This along with them being second currently(in Ligue 1) hasn’t been enough to sway the Gunners into poaching the Brazilian according to the aforementioned report. The Gunners will surely hope they can find a replacement sooner rather than later with the transfer window fast approaching!

