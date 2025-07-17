Arsenal decides not to wait for Rodrygo and turn their attention to alternative

Arsenal have been pursuing the signing of Rodrygo since the conclusion of last season, amid suggestions that the Brazilian forward could be made available by Real Madrid. Despite being one of Madrid’s standout players in recent campaigns, Rodrygo’s influence began to wane towards the end of the previous season, raising questions over his future at the club.

The uncertainty surrounding his role was further compounded by the managerial change at the Santiago Bernabéu. With Carlo Ancelotti stepping down and Xabi Alonso taking charge, it became increasingly unclear whether Rodrygo would remain a key figure in the team’s plans.

Managerial Change Shifts Rodrygo’s Prospects

After the Club World Cup, signs pointed to Alonso opting for a different tactical approach, one that may not feature Rodrygo prominently. This development appeared to open the door for a potential transfer, sparking interest from several clubs, including Arsenal.

However, Rodrygo has not taken steps toward the exit. Instead, he seems determined to prove his worth to the new manager and remain in Madrid. While that attitude is commendable from a professional standpoint, it does not align with Arsenal’s immediate objectives in the transfer window.

Arsenal Turn Their Attention Elsewhere

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have now decided to end their pursuit of the Real Madrid star. The club reportedly feels that it cannot continue waiting for the player’s decision, particularly when there is no guarantee that he will leave the Spanish giants.

As a result, Arsenal have turned their focus to alternative targets and are now prioritising a move for Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace playmaker is seen as a dynamic and versatile attacking option who can contribute immediately.

In the fast-paced environment of the transfer market, delays can prove costly. Arsenal’s decision to move on reflects the need for timely reinforcement, especially as the club aims to build on the progress made in recent seasons. While Rodrygo may yet find success under Alonso, the Gunners are now setting their sights elsewhere to ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming campaign.

