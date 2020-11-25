Arsenal decides Pepe’s future after headbutt shame

Arsenal has decided not to loan out Nicolas Pepe in the next transfer window despite his recent headbutt shame.

The Ivorian has struggled for much of this campaign as Mikel Arteta continues to prefer other players to him.

The winger has started just twice in the Premier League this season, and on his second start, he was sent off for a headbutt on Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski.

His sending-off frustrated Arteta who had just brought him into the team after he complained about wanting more playing time during the international break.

There had been talks of Arsenal losing patience with him as he continues to struggle to justify the huge transfer fee that the club paid for him in the summer of 2019.

The Times claims that Arsenal has decided to keep him in the squad beyond the January transfer window instead of sending him out on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The report claims that the major reason why they have come to this decision is because of the many games that they have to play between now and the end of this season.

Pepe will be praying that he will be considered for action in the league again this season when he returns from his three-match ban.