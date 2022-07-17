Arsenal decision could cost player his international future

One of the most promising players in the Arsenal youth team now is Marcelo Flores and they are keen to see the 18-year-old develop into a top player.

The youngster is already a member of the Mexico national team system, and he has played for their youth teams at different levels.

He was expected to be a part of the squad to help his country’s under20 secure a place in the next World Cup.

However, Arsenal stopped him from linking up with them because they want him to be available for pre-season, according to La Opinion.

However, the Gunners did not take him with them for their tour of the United States.

The report claims omitting him from the squad has angered the Mexican football authorities and it now means the attacker might not be invited for national team commitments again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal for his national team to be angry at Arsenal, especially as their campaign went badly and he has not been taken for preseason as the club claimed.

However, it doesn’t mean he will not be asked to represent Mexico again. If he builds a good club career, they will come knocking on his door again.

He just needs to focus on breaking into our first team now.

