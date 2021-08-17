Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal decision to let goalscoring midfielder leave their squad is “baffling”

Rio Ferdinand has called Arsenal’s decision to sell Joe Willock baffling after the midfielder joined Newcastle United.

Willock had spent the second half of last season out on loan at Saint James Park and he was in stunning form for the Magpies.

He scored 8 goals for them, including 7 in a solid 7 consecutive games before he returned to Arsenal.

He had been expected to finally break into Mikel Arteta’s squad, especially because Arsenal doesn’t have many goal-scoring midfielders.

However, he has now rejoined Steve Bruce’s side on a permanent transfer and that decision baffled Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender expected Arsenal to have kept him on considering the amount of goals he could potentially score for them.

But they let him go and the former England international wonders what the reason for such a decision is.

“The big one for me is Willock,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube show. “How many goals did he score last season, eight or nine goals?

“Arsenal are letting goals like that leave the squad. I don’t know. I was baffled by that one.”

Willock will look to make a name for himself at Newcastle and hopefully show Arsenal why they should never have let him leave.

  1. NY_Gunner says:
    August 17, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Somebody gets it. Wish more of our fans, as well as our manager got it…IJS

  2. Mouser says:
    August 17, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    He scores goals but he’s not creative.

    1. NY_Gunner says:
      August 17, 2021 at 9:00 pm

      @Mouser
      Who in the team is creative, or scoring goals? I’ll wait…

