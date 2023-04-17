Arsenal decisions could inspire VAR changes

Arsenal has been on the wrong end of VAR decisions a number of times since the technology was introduced into English football.

This season, PGMOL has apologised to the Gunners for a wrong decision and they are not the only club this has happened to.

This has increased calls for changes to the rules around the use of VAR and there is a never-ending debate over the inconsistency of the technology.

The Gunners continue to show they can grind out results regardless, but their sufferings could inspire a change in the use of technology.

A report on Mirror Football reveals the Premier League is now exploring the possibility of making changes to VAR and one of them is adding more cameras.

Arsenal had dropped points during the season because VAR ruled out a goal for offside when the camera failed to pick up a player.

The Gunners and other clubs who have suffered from poor VAR decisions will hope the change helps things to get better.

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR has been too inconsistent, which is one reason we have lost points this term.

Hopefully, when these changes are made, we will no longer suffer unjustly.