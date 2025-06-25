Arsenal deepen interest in Portuguese star to bolster frontline

Arsenal is intensifying its efforts to secure the signature of Rafael Leao as it seeks to strengthen its attacking options during the current transfer window. The Portuguese forward has been on their radar as a player capable of elevating the team’s frontline, and they are weighing up the feasibility of bringing him to the Emirates.

While there has not yet been a formal bid submitted to AC Milan, discussions have reportedly taken place behind the scenes. According to Just Arsenal sources, Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta recently made direct contact with the player through a phone call. The intention was to outline Arsenal’s vision and explain how Leao could be a significant part of their plans under Mikel Arteta. It is understood that the call was well received and that Leao is not opposed to a potential move to the Premier League.

AC Milan’s Stance Could Complicate the Deal

Despite the positive nature of that dialogue, AC Milan is said to remain firm in their valuation of the player. Leao is currently under contract until 2028 and has a €175 million release clause. However, reports indicate the Italian club may be willing to consider offers within the €80 to €100 million range.

This potential price bracket presents a challenge for Arsenal. With Financial Fair Play regulations in mind, the club must evaluate whether it can meet Milan’s demands while also managing other areas of the squad that require investment. Arsenal have yet to decide whether to proceed with a formal offer, and are believed to be assessing their broader transfer priorities before committing to a deal of this magnitude.

Leao Viewed as a Strategic Addition

Within the club, there is a clear appreciation of Leao’s qualities. He is regarded as a player who could offer tactical flexibility, attacking flair and the ability to contribute immediately at the highest level. Arsenal’s technical team reportedly view him as a long-term asset who fits the profile of what they want in a wide forward.

Leao’s pace, skill and experience in a top European league make him an appealing option, particularly as the club prepares for another season of domestic and European competition. The possibility of bringing in a player of his calibre is under active consideration, though the financial demands of the transfer could prove decisive.

Arsenal’s interest remains strong, and the coming weeks will determine whether they can progress to the next stage of negotiations.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…