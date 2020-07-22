Arsenal defeat gives us a much needed reality check – There is a long way to go…

We Needed That Reality Check by Dan Smith

I saw Arsenal fans crying on Saturday after we beat Man City. Others have been making comparisons to the state Klopp found Liverpool in when he arrived in English Football.

Two tactical master classes have convinced some gooners that, if he’s financially backed, we have the manager to take us back to our previous levels (why the same rules didn’t apply to Mr Wenger I’m not sure). Which is why last night’s defeat might not be a bad thing, as we were in danger of going into the Cup Final thinking this team is a lot better than it is.

Suddenly I am reading how this version of David Luiz could be vital for us next season. That’s the same defender who some never wanted to play again after his Etihad display. Any centre back can have a couple of good games, but you need to do it consistently. Throughout his whole career that’s been the Brazilian’s problem.

Win or lose on August 1st, there is a lot wrong with this current squad, but it’s like some gooners want to convince themselves that Arteta is the answer. Maybe it’s to deflect from our League position?

Maybe some Youtubers can’t admit they were wrong; we have gone backwards since our greatest manager left. We have become a laughingstock within the game for how we flip flop between results.

Post lockdown we lost our first two games back and it was an Arsenal in crisis. We beat Man City and suddenly those who doubted the choice of manager are being told it’s been proven they were wrong. Why? Because he won a one-off match? The reality is it’s way too early to say if we have the answer.

As happy as I will be to win a trophy, I’m not going to judge the man’s work on a one-off game at an empty Wembley, that’s too short sighted.

After the Wolves game, I read he’s had an ‘amazing start’ at Arsenal. Of our 10 Prem defeats, he’s been in the dugout for half of them. He got us knocked out of Europe at home by Olympiakos. So, we can’t pretend everything is perfect.

A reader in the comments boasted at the weekend how we won without Ozil, yet at Villa Park when you’re not having a shot on target, I maintain I’d rather have him coming on to find a killer pass then a Willock.

Many applaud his stance of dropping Ozil and Guendouzi. Yet if we are finishing in our worst position in 25 years has that worked?

Should they not be being coached to get the very best out of them? They are still being paid so surely there are resources to use?

Yes, he needs backing but so did the previous regimes who were treated harshly for better results. Mr Wenger also knocked Pep Guardiola out in semi-final and beat Chelsea in a final. Unai Emery got to a final against Chelsea in his debut campaign.

So, let’s just calm down and take one step at a time.

Remember when we moaned about finishing ‘only top 4 and winning the cup’?

Dan Smith