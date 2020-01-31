Arsenal defence branded useless by former Gunner turned pundit

Mikel Arteta inherited a useless defence at Arsenal according to Charlie Nicolas.

Arsenal has been having one of their most underwhelming seasons since Arsene Wenger was made their manager two decades ago, however, Mikel Arteta’s appointment looks set to help them get back to the good old days.

The Spaniard has helped them get back to form, restored confidence among the players and belief among the fans.

The club seems to be heading in the right direction at the moment, however, that hasn’t stopped Charlie Nicolas from slamming the state the club was in when Mikel Arteta was appointed as their new manager.

The former Arsenal star claimed that his former side was a mess when Arteta stepped in and he expressed hope that Arteta can turn things around at the back with the arrival of Pablo Mari.

He also added via his Sky Sports column that the return of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from suspension would make things better.

“Arsenal fans do appreciate what Mikel Arteta is trying to do, bringing appetite and energy to the team and giving his side the chance to learn from the philosophy he has brought in. The young players have bought into it.

“I think he has inherited a mess, though. To draw 12 games is a scandal and the defence has been useless. Perhaps Pablo Mari will be able to bolster it – we’ll see.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is coming back fresh, which could be the difference.”

He does state the obvious a little bit too much does old Charlie and I am not sure he will be that overjoyed at the turnaround at Arsenal. I mean, it will mean less negative opinions from him and his fellow former Gooners turned pundits making a career out of attacking Arsenal.