Arsenal defended for redundancies as players are more important to the club

Jason Cundy has defended Arsenal’s decision to put some members of their staff into redundancy after they came in for widespread criticism because of their action.

The Gunners have just announced that 55 members of their staff will be placed on redundancy as they try to cushion the effect of coronavirus on their finances.

The club has been heavily criticized for that move especially after their recent windfall brought about by qualifying for the Europa League.

They had also asked their players to take pay cuts earlier in the year because of the same covid19.

Their recent action means more people have now lost their jobs because of the pandemic and that doesn’t sit well with a number of people.

Piers Morgan has criticized them for sacking staff on small salaries while keeping hold of the likes of Mesut Ozil who is on mega-money, yet not playing for the club at the moment.

But Cundy believes that the players are the most important people at the club.

“I’m not defending what Arsenal have done, but the footballers at the club are the ones that make the club tick,” said the talkSPORT host.

“No one is ever going to say, ‘Willian and Aubameyang should not get their money because the cleaner needs an extra £5 a week – nobody is ever going to say that.

“The most important people at the football club are the players. It’s not fair, but that’s just the way it is.

“I hope my club doesn’t go down this route because it doesn’t look good, but when another industry does it why can’t Arsenal do it?

“We’ve seen some of the biggest industries in the world struggle. Football is no different to banking, airlines – I mean, Virgin Airlines have just filed for bankruptcy!

“There are two work forces at football clubs – the people behind the scenes that do the administration, the catering, the tickets, and then there’s the playing staff.

“Don’t confuse the two.

“No football club is going to take away from the playing staff. The behind the scenes staff rely on the first team.

If the first team don’t perform, don’t get European football or win trophies, they’ll have to make staff cuts somewhere, that’s what football clubs do.

“What sticks in the neck for everyone, and I understand this, is the huge wages.

“But businesses up and down the high street across the world are going bust and having to lay people off, so why do people look at football clubs as if they’re so different?”