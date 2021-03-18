Arsenal defender admits considering ‘another year’ away from club

Dinos Mavropanos has admitted that he is open to staying for another year with Vfb Stuttgart in Germany.

The defender has started each of the club’s last eight matches in all competitions after enduring a couple of injury setbacks, and is now enjoying his football again.

It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta ranks the 23 year-old amongst his current options, with David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes currently vying for starting roles at the club, and with both McGuinness and Saliba both out enjoying first-team football on loan also.

The manager has shown a willingness to play the club’s youth products this term, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka our brightest shining lights this season, but you would imagine that he will assess our loanees in pre-season before making a decision.

While the manager’s decision will likely be final, the player has admitted that he is willing to return to the Bundesliga side for another year.

“It’s still too early to talk about what the future will bring,” he told Stuttgarter-Nachrichten. “My contract with VfB ends in the summer and then I will return to Arsenal for the time being. But I can already imagine playing here for another year, because I feel good at VfB and the Bundesliga is very challenging.”

Will Mavropanos return to Arsenal or will he end up being sold without another chance in our first-team?

Patrick