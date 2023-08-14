Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt could win Golden Boot at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Arsenal Women announced their first signing of the summer transfer window in June, with the arrival of Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt from PSG.

Ilestedt will join her Swedish international teammates, Stina Blackstenius & Lina Hurtig, at Arsenal, after the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is over. But right now, the Arsenal trio are very much in a battle for supremacy at the World Cup, after reaching the final four in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Both Blackstenius & Hurtig are forwards for club and country, therefore it is somewhat surprising that it is neither of them in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot, but centre-back Ilestedt that is the front runner, ranked 3rd, with all other players on 4 / 5 goals having exited the tournament already, as per the FIFA stats below:

Sweden are back in action tomorrow, Tuesday 15th August, against Spain, in a bid to reach the Final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Sweden have already beaten the reigning World Champions – the USWNT – and previous World Cup winners Japan, to reach this stage of the tournament. Sweden have a long history of being in the latter stages of major tournaments, including the World Cup, and they came second at the latest Olympics too..

With Ilestedt’s height and excellent aerial ability she could well yet score more goals for her national team, as Sweden face Spain and potentially make it to the Final – where they would meet either co-hosts Australia or Euro 2022 champions England’s Lionesses.

There are 7 Gunners across 3 of the final 4 teams, so the likelihood is that Arsenal will have at least 2 World Champions, maybe 3, crowned World Champions in their midst come the end of the tournament. Who do you think will go all the way?

Can Ilestedt win the tournament’s Golden Boot? One thing’s for sure, Ilestedt’s height and aerial ability will not have gone unnoticed by Women’s Super League clubs that will be defending Arsenal’s new defender soon!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

