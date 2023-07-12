Arsenal defender Anna Patten completes permanent transfer to Aston Villa by Michelle

Anna Patten, a dedicated Arsenal fan since childhood, began her journey with the Arsenal Academy at the age of 12. She achieved success with the youth teams, winning the FA Youth Cup in both 2015 and 2016. Following years of development within the academy system, Patten made her debut for the senior side at the age of 18 in 2017. She showcased her talent in high-profile competitions such as the Champions League and the Women’s Super League (WSL). Patten pursued her education at college in the United States, playing for Florida State Seminoles and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In January 2022, Patten’s loan move from Arsenal to Aston Villa was announced, initially lasting until the end of the 2021-2022 season. The loan was later extended, allowing Patten to continue playing for Aston Villa throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Patten has now completed a permanent transfer from Arsenal to Women’s Super League club Aston Villa.

Given that Brazilian defender Rafaelle left Arsenal at the end of the season, and that Eidevall has lost Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither to ACL injuries, one might have thought that Anna would have been brought back in to The Arsenal but evidently not.. Arsenal have signed one defender in the transfer window, Sweden’s Amanda Ilestadt, but I’m sure Eidevall will be scouting for talent at the upcoming Women’s World Cup too.

Michelle Maxwell

