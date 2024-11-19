Arsenal defender blasted by his national media after “terrible performance”

Jakub Kiwior isn’t doing himself any favours on international duty — a stage he should be using to “send messages” such as “you ought to trust me” to the Arsenal technical bench.

On Monday night, a number of us Gooners tuned in to watch the Nations League match between Scotland and Poland, primarily because of our boy Jakub Kiwior. While we expected him to impress, given his consistent ability to feature prominently for his national side, unlike at Arsenal, he unfortunately didn’t.

He struggled to prove his class; he struggled to contain Scotland’s Ben Doak, and he and Nicolo Zalewski struggled to cooperate on the left-hand side.

Though he saved Poland from conceding at the start of the second half, the room he gave Doak to express himself is one of the reasons his side lost 2-1 to the Scots.

Sport, a Polish media outlet, gave him a very harsh rating for his performance on Monday night. They gave him a 1+/6 rating, calling his perfomance terrible.

They wrote, “Terrible performance. One moment the Scots were playing in front of him, the next they were throwing the ball behind his back. Meanwhile, Ben Doak looked like a dribbling king next to him.

“The Scots started their first goal-scoring action by playing exactly in the half-space that the Portuguese had chosen a few days ago. His cooperation with Nicola Zalewski was poor. Doak passed them both far too easily.

“At the beginning of the second half, he slightly increased his rating, saving us from losing a goal. Also a plus for a few actions driven by one conscious pass.”

Kiwior didn’t require such a performance to have a chance of breaking into this Arsenal team. With his name heavily linked with an exit, I think he’d better seek out that fresh start; he needs to be playing week in and week out (which can’t happen with William Saliba and Gabriel in the mix) or he’ll continue to struggle even on international duty, where he previously seemed to enjoy his football.

Darren N

