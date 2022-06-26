Arsenal defender transfer deal breaks down over personal terms

Arsenal have been active in trying to move on a fair number of our peripheral squad members this summer.

Jordi Osei-Tutu has moved on to Vfl Bochum in the Bundesliga, while promising youngsters Mika Biereth, Tyreece John-Jules, Omar Rekik and Harry Clarke have all been sent out on season-long loans.

One other deal that seemed certain to go ahead was the sale of Daniel Ballard to Championship side Burnley, with the two clubs agreeing a transfer fee and the 22 year old went up to Lancashire to have a medical and agree the terms on his contract.

But now The Athletic have revealed that the deal has now fallen through, they reported:

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard’s proposed move to Burnley has broken down, The Athletic understands.

The 22-year-old had been in Burnley for a medical, but it is thought terms could not be agreed.

It may be disappointing, but there are certain to be further suitors in the pipeline (if they can agree personal terms!).

Ballard may not have played competitively for Arsenal, but he alrready has 15 caps for the Northern Ireland national team. He also had very productive loans in the last two seasons at Millwall and Blackpool, and it is quite likely that both those sides would be interested in bringing him back, along with other Championship sides.

Ballard was very highly rated as a centre-back in the Arsenal Under23’s, but it is extremely difficult to break into the Arsenal first team in that position, so he may still make it to the big time in the future…

