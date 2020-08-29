Arsenal defender closes in on loan deal without an option to buy

Despite starring for Arsenal in the Community Shield against Liverpool, The Athletic reports that Rob Holding is set to seal a season-long loan move to Newcastle United.

The Englishman has been one solid option at the back for Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager, however, Arsenal has signed a number of centre backs recently and they have pushed him further down the pecking order.

Holding has impressed when he has been chosen to play for the Gunners and Arteta has been urged to keep him. However, Arsenal have decided to let him leave to where he will have more game time.

Newcastle wants to add some top players to their team this summer, but money is tight and they have decided to make good use of the loan market.

The defender’s move will not include an obligation or the option of buying him at the end of the loan tenure, according to the report.

This means that the Gunners expect him to return to the Emirates at the end of this season to fight for a place in their starting XI.

If he cannot get back a starting berth, they will reportedly look to sell him permanently.