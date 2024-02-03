Arsenal defender commits his long-term future to Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has reportedly committed his long-term future to Arsenal, with the official announcement expected upon his return from the Asian Cup.

Tomiyasu has proven to be a valuable player for Arsenal since joining the club, and the Japanese star has established himself as a reliable presence.

Impressed by his performances, Arsenal has chosen to reward him with a new contract, thereby extending his tenure at the club.

During the last transfer window, the Gunners received inquiries from several clubs for his signature, particularly from Serie A.

Having previously spent time at Bologna before his move to the Emirates, Tomiyasu attracted interest from the likes of Napoli and AC Milan, both keen on bringing him back to the Italian league.

However, Arsenal, unswayed by external interest, opted to retain Tomiyasu and has duly acknowledged his contributions by offering him a contract extension, as reported by The Sun.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of the most reliable players in our squad, and we expect the defender to keep improving, so he has to stay.

We are looking to dominate English football soon, and keeping our key men will be important in achieving this.

We wish him the best of luck at the Asian Cup, but we are eager for him to return to the Emirates and start playing for us again.

