Arsenal defender drops out of England Women’s squad through injury

Sarina Wiegman named her Lionesses squad for the two UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled for this international break last week. It is critical that they perform well in these games in order to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year. Gooners looking at the call-ups had to be pleased that two of their own, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, made the cut.

The hope was that the two Gunners would shine for England, but we have some awful news. Due to an injury, Lotte Wubben Moy will not be joining the Lionesses camp. The 24-year-old will remain in London to continue her rehabilitation. The muscular injury she has sustained is hopefully minor and won’t be ongoing, but we are waiting for an update from Arsenal.

Even so, the injury is bad news for Arsenal women’s manager Jonas Eidevall, who was sure to be without three of his key players, including Leah Williamson, Teyah Goldie, and Laura Weinroither, for the start of the season as they recuperate from injuries. I’m sure he was hoping for a terrific 2023–24 season free of injuries, but nothing ever goes as planned.

With the news concerning the Arsenal defender, only Alessia Russo, who will join the team on Wednesday, will be the Gunner available for selection by Sarina Wiegman against Scotland on Friday in Sunderland and then the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26th, in Utrecht.

Lucy Parker of Aston Villa will fill Lotte’s slot in the Lionesses squad.

Get well soon Lotte!

Michelle Maxwell

