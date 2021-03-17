Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal defender earns surprise international call up

Cedric earns Portugal call-up

Arsenal’s right-back Cedric Soares has earned a call-up to the national team of Portugal for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 29-year-old has been called up to the team after three years on the sidelines.

Cedric is no stranger to the national team. He has made 33 appearances for his national team, scoring one goal, which came in 2017 Confederations Cup against Mexico.

Portugal are due to play Azerbaijan on 24th March, Serbia on 27th and concluding the last fixture of the last international break before this summer’s Euros against Luxembourg on the 30th.

Since his move to London in January, Cedric has impressed many with his performances for the Gunners.

The right-back featured on numerous occasions for Arsenal after the end of the first lockdown in June 2020, even scoring on his debut against Norwich.

But he missed Arsenal’s journey to FA Cup glory due to being cup-tied after featuring for Southampton’s third round tie against Huddersfield.

Moving on to this campaign, his presence has not vanished from the first-team. He has started 18 times for Mikel Arteta this season.

Arteta’s faith in the Portuguese is huge considering he has started eight of Arsenal’s last 10 Premier League games.

The former Southampton defender’s versatility is also an element which makes him special. He has played at the left-back slot five times this season.

Purchasing a player of Cedric’s capability and versatility for free is some shrewd business from the North-London side. He has shown that he can be the perfect back-up option when called upon.

Arsenal are believed to be looking at buying a new right-back to replace their long-serving Spaniard Hector Bellerin this summer. With the experience Cedric boasts, he can even provide the cover till the time a new signing settles in for life in London.

 

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09

  1. Dan kit says:
    March 17, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Queue the Bellerin sniping
    👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

    Reply
    1. Hoyte says:
      March 17, 2021 at 8:16 am

      Lol… That’s not even it for me.. it’s the fact that people on here attacked Arteta for signing Soares free when he just returned from Injury, citing we were wasting salary.
      The crazy part is all of Arteta’s signings have all improved us in their positions apart from Willian, who’s picking up BTW.
      I think Bellerin leaving would because he’s underappreciated here and he needs to try another challenge though

      Reply
      1. Mish says:
        March 17, 2021 at 8:33 am

        SO TRUE…

        Reply
    2. Declan says:
      March 17, 2021 at 8:20 am

      Oops Dan I think you mean Cue unless you meant the queue to buy him😊

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        March 17, 2021 at 9:03 am

        Lols Declan
        Phones these days 🤔😂

        Reply
  2. Declan says:
    March 17, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Cedric is not cover for the right back position, he is I believe now first choice right back.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    March 17, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Good for him!!

    Mavropanos also received a call up (for Greece) Hard work pays off 👌

    Reply

