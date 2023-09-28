Arsenal defender Gabriel apologises for frightening Brentford fans

Arsenal defender Gabriel apologised to Brentford fans after an incident in the first half of their Carabao Cup match on Wednesday night, as reported by the Express.

The Brazilian was trying to clear the ball off the advertising boards just before half-time, but he missed his kick and the ball flew into the crowd.

Gabriel immediately waved and apologised to the fans, who were visibly shaken by the incident.

Fortunately, the ball did not hit anyone, but Gabriel was still apologetic for his mistake.

Arsenal won the game thanks to a Reiss Nelson goal and will now face West Ham United in the fourth round.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel’s apology to the Brentford fans was a nice gesture and showed that he is a respectful player. It is important for players to be aware of their surroundings and to be careful when kicking the ball, especially when there are fans close by.

It is also important to note that Gabriel was not trying to harm the fans. He simply made a mistake and the ball accidentally flew towards them. He immediately apologised to the fans and showed that he was sorry for what happened.

Overall, I think Gabriel’s apology was a positive thing and it showed that he is a good person.