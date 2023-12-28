Arsenal defender is offered to Napoli for a January transfer

A report from Calciomercato in Italy reveals that Napoli has been presented with the opportunity to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu next month.

The Japanese international is known for his reliability on the field, but injuries have posed a significant challenge for him over the last two seasons.

Currently sidelined with an injury, Tomi’s recurring fitness issues raise concerns for Arsenal.

Despite his struggles to secure the role of the first-choice right back at the club, with Ben White currently occupying that position, Tomiyasu’s versatility is valued by Arsenal.

As there is a possibility of signing a new right back, the report suggests that Tomiyasu is being offered to clubs, and Napoli has been given the chance to incorporate the Japanese star into their squad.

Given Napoli’s need for new defenders and Tomiyasu’s prior success in Serie A, he is seen as an ideal addition for the Italian champions.

However, Arsenal is not expected to entertain offers for Tomiyasu in January due to their appreciation for his versatility on the pitch.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of the players we certainly have to keep at the Emirates because he is reliable.

Versatile players like him who can do very well in any team are rare.

