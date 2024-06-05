Arsenal defender is still a doubt for Brazil’s upcoming matches

The Arsenal defender is a starter for his national team when he is fit and is expected to be a regular when the competition kicks off.

However, he is struggling to participate in their warm-up games before the competition begins.

Ahead of their matches against the USA and Mexico, a report on UOL claims he is still unavailable.

The report discusses players who could step up to replace him, with Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and PSG’s Lucas Beraldo tipped to take his place in the upcoming games.

Gabriel is hopeful he will be fit when the competition starts, but if he does not recover in time to prepare for the tournament, he might lose his place on the team.