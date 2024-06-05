Arsenal defender is still a doubt for Brazil’s upcoming matches

Gabriel Magalhaes has been battling an injury since the end of the season, and it is threatening to affect his participation in the upcoming Copa America.
The Arsenal defender is a starter for his national team when he is fit and is expected to be a regular when the competition kicks off.
However, he is struggling to participate in their warm-up games before the competition begins.
Ahead of their matches against the USA and Mexico, a report on UOL claims he is still unavailable.
The report discusses players who could step up to replace him, with Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and PSG’s Lucas Beraldo tipped to take his place in the upcoming games.
Gabriel is hopeful he will be fit when the competition starts, but if he does not recover in time to prepare for the tournament, he might lose his place on the team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gabriel has had a busy season, and he was an ever-present on our team in the last campaign.
It would be great for him to partake in the Copa America because Brazil has a very good chance of winning the competition.
If he returns to the dressing room as a South American champion, it will boost his confidence even further, and he will use that to help us win a trophy.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News