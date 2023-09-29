Arsenal defender is the next player the club wants on a new deal

Arsenal continues its efforts to secure new contracts for their key players, recognising their importance to the team’s success. In recent months, the club has successfully extended the contracts of players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

With several other squad members having contracts set to expire soon, Arsenal is committed to securing their long-term commitments to the club. The next player in line for a new deal is Ben White, reports the Mirror.

White’s versatility, with the ability to play both as a centre-back and right-back, has been a valuable asset for Arsenal. His performances have justified the club’s interest in securing his services with a contract extension, further strengthening their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been in fine form since joining us and must be offered a new contract.

The defender is one of the club’s most reliable players, and we need him to remain in the group for a long time.

