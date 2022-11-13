Arsenal defender Maritz collects 100th senior international cap for Switzerland Women

Arsenal defender Maritz collects 100th senior international cap for Switzerland By Michelle

Arsenal defender Noelle Maritz collected her 100th senior international cap for the Swiss national team as they faced Denmark in an international friendly in Schaffhausen last night.

26-year-old Maritz played the full 90 minutes for the Swiss side as they were defeated 2-1 by Denmark.

There were no first half goals but Géraldine Reuteler scored in the 51st-minute to put Switzerland ahead. Denmark responded well and two goals from former Manchester United forward Signe Bruun gave Denmark a 2-1 victory spoiling the celebrations for Maritz.

Born in the United States, Maritz has dual citizenship and qualifies to represent Switzerland on the international stage. The defender made her senior debut for the Swiss national team at the Cyprus Cup in 2013. vSince that appearance, Maritz has been a regular player for her country, participating in all three of Switzerland’s major tournament appearances. Maritz is will play in a fourth major tournament in 2023 as Switzerland qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Switzerland have no further matches scheduled for the current international window so Maritz will soon return to the Arsenal squad and turn her attentions to next Saturday’s Barclays WSL clash with Manchester United at Emirates Stadium. I reported last week that over 30,000 tickets had already been sold for this event. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Are you going to the Emirates at the weekend? It promises to be an excellent match with Arsenal at the top of the WSL league and Manchester United slipping to 3rd after Chelsea beat them at home last weekend.

Michelle Maxwell