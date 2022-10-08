Arsenal defender now a doubt ahead of tomorrow’s Liverpool clash

Arsenal may be without defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for tomorrow’s big Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Ukrainian star has been impressive since joining from Manchester City in the summer, vying with Kieran Tierney for the first-choice left-back role, and appears to have settled well into his new surroundings.

Zinchenko may be set to miss our upcoming clash with the Reds however, after Charles Watts reported for Goal that he had been missing from training this week, whilst missing out on our midweek outing with Bodo/Glimt also.

Tierney will most likely be the man tasked with stopping Mo Salah tomorrow, but the Scot has also struggled with injuries of his own so far this term. With any luck KT is now close to being back to 100%, and ready for a tough game against the Merseyside club after his 70-minutes of action on Thursday night against the Norwegians.

Mo Elneny remains sidelined also, while Emile Smith Rowe isn’t expected to be in the starting line-up either, but if Zinchenko is deemed fit to start, he could well be named in an unchanged line-up from last weekend’s impressive north London derby clash with Tottenham.

Does Tierney deserve to be in the starting line-up regardless?

Patrick