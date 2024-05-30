Arsenal defender offers his national team an important fitness boost

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has provided the Gunners with a fitness boost as he is set to play for Brazil at the start of next month.

Gabriel is expected to be a starter for his national team in the upcoming Copa America, having been named in their squad.

His impressive season at Arsenal has made him a key player for his country. However, he reported for national team duty with an injury.

Although Arsenal does not need him for the next two months, they were concerned that playing for Brazil might aggravate his injury.

Fortunately, Brazil understands the importance of having him fully fit to perform at his best, and there is positive news for Arsenal.

According to Globo Esporte, Gabriel is recovering well from his injury and is now expected to be fully fit when Brazil plays Mexico on the 8th of June.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we do not need Gabriel for the next two months, his fitness is important because we will love him to be back to action as soon as possible so he can complete pre-season preparations with the rest of his teammates when the summer break is over.

