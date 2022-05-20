Arsenal defender pens his goodbye message “Thanks to everyone”

Arsenal defender pens his goodbye message

Konstantinos Mavropanos bid his farewell to Arsenal Football Club and its fans, as he continues his German adventure.

The Greek was signed by the London side in the winter transfer window of 2018 for a fee valued at £1.89m.

Arsenal was the first milestone in my career. I learned a lot, I improved as a player and as a person. I made friends and experienced great support. Thanks to everyone at the club and I wish the team success always. @Arsenal Dinos pic.twitter.com/qezw39fWxE — Dinos Mavropanos (@DMavropanos) May 19, 2022

Despite his current market value being £15.30m, Arsenal have sold him for a lowly £2.88m. Even though they have added a sell-on clause, it still seems like a bad deal from a financial standpoint.

Regardless of the money side of things, I personally believe that Mavrapanos should have been given a real chance in the first team at Arsenal.

Maybe he wasn’t worthy of a starting spot ever, but I think he has a higher ceiling than our in-house Rob Holding.

Stuttgart have announced Mavropanos' move has been made permanent after they survived relegation from the Bundesliga (clause included in the original loan deal). The deal is worth a potential €4.5m to Arsenal (not a great figure, considering the reported interest in him now). pic.twitter.com/HzSRA9h1Kk — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 19, 2022

Every time I think he wasn’t given an opportunity, it hurts because his debut against Manchester United in 2018 springs to mind.

He was so good in the game. A season or two out on loan would have been invaluable in his progress.

But what has happened has happened and I wish him all the luck at VFB Stuttgart.

Yash Bisht