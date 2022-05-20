Arsenal defender pens his goodbye message “Thanks to everyone”

Arsenal defender pens his goodbye message
Konstantinos Mavropanos bid his farewell to Arsenal Football Club and its fans, as he continues his German adventure.
The Greek was signed by the London side in the winter transfer window of 2018 for a fee valued at £1.89m.
Arsenal was the first milestone in my career. I learned a lot, I improved as a player and as a person. I made friends and experienced great support. Thanks to everyone at the club and I wish the team success always. @Arsenal
Despite his current market value being £15.30m, Arsenal have sold him for a lowly £2.88m. Even though they have added a sell-on clause, it still seems like a bad deal from a financial standpoint.
Regardless of the money side of things, I personally believe that Mavrapanos should have been given a real chance in the first team at Arsenal.
Maybe he wasn’t worthy of a starting spot ever, but I think he has a higher ceiling than our in-house Rob Holding.
Stuttgart have announced Mavropanos' move has been made permanent after they survived relegation from the Bundesliga (clause included in the original loan deal).
The deal is worth a potential €4.5m to Arsenal (not a great figure, considering the reported interest in him now). pic.twitter.com/HzSRA9h1Kk
Every time I think he wasn’t given an opportunity, it hurts because his debut against Manchester United in 2018 springs to mind.
He was so good in the game. A season or two out on loan would have been invaluable in his progress.
But what has happened has happened and I wish him all the luck at VFB Stuttgart.
Expected. Not what I wanted.
But what can I say about our transfer policy of spending 50 M on Ben White and then discarding a player like Mavro.
Good luck my friend wherever you end up.
I can’t wait for the”it’s better than nothing,he was not in the manager’s plans…”b*lls!!
How can we be taken seriously by other clubs when negotiating with them.
Take Betis for example,Hector wants to stay and they want to keep him,they are going to wait because they know that he is not in MA plans and that Arsenal are not going to pay him if he doesn’t play.not only that Hector could run his last year out and become another free agent.they are playing the long game,simple as.
Watch Bayern pay 30 million for him soon. You can add mavropanious to the list of youngsters Arteta has sell.
A wasted talent and Arsenal will regret one day for ignoring him.
👍
According to reports West -Ham are interested in the player and are ready to bid 19M£.
Arsenal is a circus full of clowns on suits
Our club is run by a novice who imitates Guardiola without his tactical skills. Look again at Newcasstle vs Arsenal and see how we were outrun by opposition and coach had no remedy. Personally, I will have no ambition with club until we get a proper manager who knows what he is doing. In other words I am inactive supporter until that happens.
Farewell, Dinos and thank you
I second that!
Whatever we as fans do or say has very little or no effect. We can only watch unfolding scenarios. Those whose millions of Pounds are invested have to dictate what happens in terms of all aspects. Arteta is only doing doing his best within what the owners can provide him. They decided that they won’t go ahead with the existing wage burden. Those identified as wage burdens we’re shipped out and those that can be managed have been retained. Let’s just give our little support where possible or keep quiet.
Good luck Dino
I suspect he has a ceiling as high as anyone else in the squad too be honest, not just holding.
Some people at the club are very lucky.in any other business,the person in charge and occurring so much loss selling assets because that’s what players are to their clubs, they would get fired ASAP no doubt.
Edu is a big joke. His incompetence stinks. Only at Arsenal, he would be able keep his job. If Arsenal wants to be a top team again Edu must be replaced. TAs for Arteta, l hope he will better manage players by giving them game time to prove their worth. It’s the manager who instills confidence in the players, as it is his responsibility to help them improve their skills set in all aspects of the game. Arteta cannot continue to be arrogant and bias, if he is to be more successful. He must be fair with all players of the team. Keeping the players fresh, fit and happy with effective rotation will be vital to the team’s performance and success, while, reducing the players risk of injury. It’s a shame though to lose Mavropanos for such a low price. Arteta has kept faith in Mari, Chambers and Holding over him, but none of them are better than him. The coach has to learn to deal with different personalities and bring out the best in them. Arteta cannot continue to just isolate players he doesn’t like. When players improve he gets the credit, so when they don’t improve, he must get the stick.
ummmm…. “Arteta has kept faith in Mari, Chambers and Holding over him”.. Haha They’ve all gone, but don’t worry I’m going to support you for the job when Arteta leaves!
A team of Hector, Saliba, Tomy, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, lft full, and Tavares; and Sambi, Lucas, Martin, Ronwe, Saka, Guenduzi, Xhaka, Partey, Marquihnos, Wing, Pepe; and Two utility players; and Lacazette, Striker!
I really hoped we’ll bring him & Saliva back so we’ve serious competition for Our central defenders spots.
Bayer have him as an option in the market so does West Ham. Our loss