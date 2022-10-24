Arsenal defender pleased with Liverpool win and calls for Womens fans to get behind them on Thursday

Arsenal ‘s Lotte Wubben-Moy urges fans to ‘get on the tubes!’ for UWCL clash with Zurich By Michelle

After the Gunners beat Liverpool 2-0 yesterday in their WSL campaign, they now have their sights firmly set on their next Champions League match against Zurich in 3 days time, which will be held at Emirates Stadium on Thursday October 27th – 8pm UK. Tickets for the game are still available to purchase here.

Lotte Wubben-Moy is justly proud of Arsenal Womens flying start to the WSL season, with the Gunners breaking clean sheet records and continuing a historic run of wins.

Speaking after Arsenal´s 2-0 victory over Liverpool, Lotte was pleased with the three points….

I think you’ve got to look at it from the perspective of we’ve had three games in a week. There were aspects of the performance today that we know that we can do better and we have high standards at The Arsenal.

But I think to get the win, two-nil, clean sheet – you can’t not be happy with that really, Lotte added.

The challenge Liverpool posed was a difficult one to tackle on tired legs but the Gunners ensured that they got the right result.

Obviously, we know that they can play a long ball so we were well-prepared for that. So it was just about staying disciplined, being compact and winning first and second balls and I think we did that pretty well today.

Lotte applauded Steph Catley, her centre-back partner. Catley has shifted out of position due to Rafaelle Souza being out through injury, as well as Leah Williamson out with a similar injury:

I think first and foremost, shout out to Steph. It’s hard coming into a position that you aren’t normally playing in, going from left back to left centre half is massive. And she’s done an amazing job at that and I couldn’t do it without her.

After victory at Liverpool, Arsenal have now won 12 consecutive WSL games and kept 10 successive clean sheets with Manu Zinsberger.

When you look at that statistic, yeah, it’s pretty big. So I’m very happy with that, I can’t really ignore that. Most statistics I don’t really look at but that’s sort of one that can stand out. And it’s credit to the whole team really, not just the backline. So I think we can take a lot of pride in that and know that if we have that as a baseline, we can score as many goals as possible beyond that.

Arsenal´s relentless playing schedule continues with Champions League football on Thursday evening at Emirates Stadium.

Yeah, I’m saying ‘get on the tubes!’ Get down to the Emirates, and fill it out for us, Lotte called. It’ll be another special game, Champions League nights at the Emirates are always special. And yeah, I want to see everyone there. So as many people as we can get there: we want to hear them shouting in the stands and hopefully we’ll bring back another win and a clean sheet. Who knows!

It’s a special time I think, here at Arsenal,” she reflected. “Coming off the back of this win, on Thursday we’ll keep pushing.”

Arsenal are then back in action in the WSL when they face West Ham at Meadow Park on Sunday, October 30th 6.45pm UK. Tickets for the West Ham game are available here.

Looks like the gunners will have to work through those tired legs with this workload!

Michelle Maxwell

