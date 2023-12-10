Arsenal defender reportedly put up for sale for £25 million

Kieran Tierney may have already played his final game for Arsenal. According to Teamtalk, the Gunner, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, is up for sale.
In his early Arsenal days, the Scottish international was projected to have a bright future. Many believed that with him, Arsenal’s left-back position would be adequately covered for many years to come. In fact, some Gooners considered Tierney to be more than simply a left defender, they saw him as the future Gunners’ captain. All of that changed in 2022, when Oleksander Zinchenko joined.
The Ukrainian international arrived at Arsenal and altered their playing style. Arteta tested him out as an inverted left back, and because of that tactical switch, Arsenal got empowered; Zinchenko went on to be “undroppable.” Tierney was unable to produce (on the pitch) what the former Manchester City left back offered Arsenal. Tierney chose to seek a temporary exit to fight for his career in the 2022–23 season, joining Spanish side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan. At Sociedad, he has also been unlucky, as an injury saw him sidelined from the end of September and he has only recently recovered.
There are reports that a number of clubs throughout Europe, including Celtic, are interested in acquiring him once his loan at Real Sociedad expires (although the Spanish club may also put in an offer). That, along with the fact that Arsenal sees no future for him at the Emirates and is ready to sanction his sale, strongly suggests that the Gunners’ 2019 £25 million summer purchase has played his final game for the club.
Darren N
He’s been solid since his return, a decent performance in their comfortable win over Villarreal last night.
It’s time we dropped the inverted full back and returned to a more conventional defender like Tierney who would be more productive against the likes of Bailey & Salah, and can form a decent partnership with Martinelli. Tomi does this well enough and I suppose Timber will also, and Kieran would still not get much game time, so I wish him the best, he never complained and always turned in an honest performance.
