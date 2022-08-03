Arsenal defender set to join Serie A club in loan-to-buy agreement

Pablo Mari is close to leaving Arsenal to return to Serie A.

He played for Udinese on loan in the competition in the second half of last season.

The Spaniard did well, but they didn’t have the option of making his move permanent.

This opened the door for other clubs to try to sign him on his return to the Emirates.

He had interest from Udinese again, alongside Galatasaray, but the very busy Monza is set to sign him, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

They have just gained promotion to the Italian top flight and they want to maintain that status.

This has made them continue to sign quality players who can improve their team.

The report says he would join them on loan with an obligation to buy if they do not get relegated at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari will struggle to play in this campaign and needs to leave the Emirates.

He is not a bad defender, but the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and William Saliba are ahead of him on the pecking order.

He should do well at Monza, which could earn him a move to yet a big club again.

