Mikel Arteta agrees to Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos going out on loan

Despite struggling with his options at the back, Mikel Arteta has sanctioned the loan move of Dinos Mavropanos to Nurnberg, according to Bild.

The Greek defender joined Arsenal just before the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure and the French manager had high hopes of him becoming a defence stalwart in North London.

He started his career very well, but he got sent off against Leicester City and has become a sort of forgotten man since.

He has started just the match against Standard Liege this season and looks set to play no role again in the first team.

Mikel Arteta knows the 22-year-old needs all the game time he can get this season if he is to develop further and the Spaniard has decided to allow him to leave on loan.

Nurnberg was not the only team looking to sign him this month with Hannover, Stuttgart and Werder Bremen also eyeing him, but Arsenal has decided that Nurnberg would be the best place for him at this moment.

Mavropanos will be hoping he can stay injury-free for the rest of the campaign as he has spent almost half of his two years as an Arsenal player on the treatment table.

The Greek defender is set to complete his medical and sign his temporary deal with the Germans on Monday.