Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos admits that he ‘would like’ to play in the Premier League again in the future amidst links with West Ham and Newcastle.

The centre-back hasn’t featured for the Gunners since 2019, and has been enjoying a fine run of form on loan with VFB Stuttgart this term, with the Bundesliga side expected to try to make the deal permanent in the coming months.

His current side are currently threatened by the chance of relegation to Germany’s second tier however, and you wouldn’t expect him to be willing to stay with the club should they not avoid the drop.

Mavropanos was linked with both West Ham and Newcastle in January however, and the player has responded to the supposed interest by admitting that he would like to return to England to play ball.

“Stuttgart is one of the biggest clubs in Germany,” the Greek told BILD.

“At the moment, I’m only concentrating on VfB and making sure we stay in the league.

“I would like to play in the Premier League again at some point. But at the moment, I feel very comfortable at VfB.”

You would hope that if he wasn’t going to join Stuttgart, that he could potentially have another chance for us next term, given his impressive form in Germany this term. I’d happily part ways with Rob Holding if it meant that we could find room for both Saliba and Mavropanos to get their chance to stake a claim.

Both have shown immense ability this season, and could well bring strong competition for the CB role, although you wouldn’t expect us to keep five options for the central role going into the new season, although should we qualify for Europe, we could consider adding depth.

Patrick