Arsenal defender talks up potential signing of coveted striker

Gabriel Magalhaes admits to joking around with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus about teaming up at Arsenal next season, stating that he would be a good addition to our current squad.

The pair are currently training together with Brazil ahead of their friendly fixtures with South Korean, Japan and Argentina next month, where the Gunners defender is hoping to make his senior debut for his country.

Gabriel has three appearances for their Under-20 side back in 2017, and was initially scheduled to be going to the most recent Olympic games with their Under-23 side prior to picking up an injury, and has been closing in on the senior side ever since. He has in fact been on the bench for four World Cup qualifiers thus far, but is expected to make his first appearance in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the press ahead of their recent fixtures, he has admitted to some banter from the training field, and claims that while a deal isn’t being ruled out, he would strengthen our side ahead of the new season.

“We joke around in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain,” Gabriel said (via Football.London). “Of course, he’s a quality player and if he goes to Arsenal, he would help us a lot.”

We could potentially go into the new season with three Brazilian Gabriels, all who could play a key role in the future of their side’s national team. That could only help our trio to thrive at Arsenal should they continue with the way we are headed, although I’m not wholly convinced that Jesus will return the amount of goals that we crave from our future CF. He also has a slightly patchy injury record which should also be taken into consideration, but I have no doubt that he would prove to be a good signing regardless, should we manage to beat off the opposition for his signature of course.

