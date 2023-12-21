Arsenal defender told to move to a smaller club

It appears that Jakub Kiwior has encountered difficulties since his move to Arsenal from Spezia a year ago, with suggestions that the Poland international might have taken on a challenge that was too significant.

The transition from a relegation-threatened team in Italy to a title contender in England has not been seamless for Kiwior. While he was a regular player in Italy and for the Poland national team, at Arsenal, he finds himself far down the pecking order and rarely gets opportunities to play.

The defenders ahead of him in the pecking order are perceived as more accomplished, consistently receiving the manager’s preference over the former Spezia player.

Despite his limited playing time, Arsenal still views him as an important squad member who can provide cover when the options above him are unavailable.

Polstat Sport TV journalist Marcin Lepa has raised questions about Kiwior’s move to the Emirates, suggesting that it may have been too ambitious a step for him at this stage in his career.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At Spezia he played several matches but didn’t gain too much experience. Then it’s clear, from the economic point of view it was an important transfer but for his growth… A step for which he wasn’t yet ready.”

Adding: “Maybe he is the third or fourth choice, he has little international experience and difficulty in carving out a place. I think it is a question of a step that is perhaps too important, perhaps he needed a smaller calibre club.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has struggled to play, but that does not mean we should allow him to leave next month.

With Jurrien Timber still sidelined, that will be a big mistake, so he probably should wait until the end of the season.

