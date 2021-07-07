Arsenal defender withdrawn from Olympics squad with knee injury

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been withdrawn from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

The left-footed centre-back was expected to play a key role in his side’s push to retain the trophy alongside club team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, but that is no longer set to be true.

Gabriel has been withdrawn with a knee injury, and is set to miss the entire tournament, with his return for Arsenal yet to be pencilled in also.

The former Lille star enjoyed a bright start to life in North London last summer, before suffering with Coronavirus, and eventually settled for a rotated role in the first-team.

Pablo Mari now looks set to take up the left-sided central role when the Premier League gets going in five weeks, while who will partner him could be a number of options, with many believing that Ben White is the desired option on the right, with us believe to have already bid for his signature whilst he continues to be away on international duty with England.

The Three Lions will take on Denmark this evening, and depending on if they win or lose, their next match will either be on Saturday or Sunday at Wembley, before the chase for his signature will likely hot up.