Arsenal defenders deserve more credit for the win over Spurs claims report

Much of the credit for Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend will go to their attacking players, but their defenders deserve more credit than they are being given for keeping the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min quiet in the game reckons journalist Sam Blitz.
Arsenal headed into the match in fine form, but we all know that form hardly counts in derbies.
Spurs had started the season well and the likes of Kane love to face Arsenal.
But Mikel Arteta’s game plan worked to perfection with the Gunners racing to a 3-0 first-half lead to overwhelm their neighbours.
Spurs came out fighting in the second half, but the Gunners held on to secure all three points in impressive fashion.
Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the goalscorers and the first two players were in stunning form.
Saka reminded some fans who may have forgotten how good he is with his performance in the game and was praised.
However, Blitz in The Daily Mail insists that the Arsenal backline also had a lot of work to do and they did it to perfection.
He wrote: “For Arsenal, praise will likely go towards their front four of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for their 3-1 win over Spurs.
“But credit should go to their defenders for a superb display that kept Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min quiet in a memorable Emirates Stadium that has propelled Mikel Arteta’s side into the European contention.
“Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney is now the recognised first-choice back four in the red half of north London, with the quartet standing firm against a Spurs side who controlled possession but barely had a sniff in front of goal.”
Yes. Our defenders are doing a quality job. We need to give White time to improve. But overall can’t complain
Yes Stephanie, let’s enjoy watching Ben develop into a top class (footballing) centre back.
Although Gabby was outstanding (again) next to B W on Sunday (along with Tomi to his right), if your still looking for Harry Kane – have a look in Ben Whites pocket ! (just the one lapse with the flick out for the pen’ appeal).
A word re’ our crowd whilst on.
Despite all we continue to read, since the full squad has been available ……..electric (home & away) – well done all.
Very much looking forward to this unit growing together, with Aaron in behind them.
As a certain Mr Adams says “Start at the back with a solid platform”.
And put the icing on the cake from there.
The back four did well, individually and collectively.They looked solid and kept their shape well.Their first priority as defenders should be to eliminate mistakes with a view to keeping a clean sheet.One concession in the last 3 matches is a good start and let’s hope they can continue the good work aided and abetted by Ramsdale and the team as a whole.Until the last 20 mins ,when a number of our players suffered from cramp, we were never overrun in midfield, and this is invariably the area where Managers need to introduce fresh legs ,to support the back four.Making substitutions timeously is an important aspect of Management these days given the enormous physical pressure on individuals in the EPL.
White and Gabriel had great games but Tomiyasu was my man of the match, he was a revelation!
It was great being at the Em’s to enjoy a win over spuds, and in the 1st half we played some terrific football. BUT we need to keep a sense of proportion . If it were not for Ramsdale pulling off incredible saves we would not have won.