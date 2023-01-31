Arsenal’s defenders deserve recognition as well as the strikers

In today’s football transfer market, there are so many valuable players that are indispensable to their current clubs.

Forwards are the most expensive players, but with defenders becoming more tactical in their game, they have begun commanding huge sums in the transfer market. Arsenal has formed one of the best defensive units under Arteta. Only Newcastle have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season (11), while Arsenal have conceded 16.

Arsenal’s defenders’ performances have not gone unnoticed, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes recently receiving praise.

According to the Football Observatory, Gabriel and Saliba appear to have increased their transfer market value.

In the transfer market, Saliba, who was signed for around €30 million, commands a €80 million fee. Gabriel, who was acquired for at least €26 million, now commands a fee of €62 million.



Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Eder Militao are the top three in the standings, having all earned more than €100 million in valuation.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal are ranked fourth and fifteenth, respectively.

Arsenal is establishing itself as a European powerhouse, with Saka and Martinelli already establishing themselves as some of the best (and most valuable) attackers, and Saliba and Gabriel establishing themselves as some of the best centre backs.

