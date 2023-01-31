Arsenal’s defenders deserve recognition as well as the strikers

In today’s football transfer market, there are so many valuable players that are indispensable to their current clubs.
Forwards are the most expensive players, but with defenders becoming more tactical in their game, they have begun commanding huge sums in the transfer market. Arsenal has formed one of the best defensive units under Arteta. Only Newcastle have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season (11), while Arsenal have conceded 16.
Arsenal’s defenders’ performances have not gone unnoticed, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes recently receiving praise.Football Observatory, Gabriel and Saliba appear to have increased their transfer market value.According to the
In the transfer market, Saliba, who was signed for around €30 million, commands a €80 million fee. Gabriel, who was acquired for at least €26 million, now commands a fee of €62 million.
Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Eder Militao are the top three in the standings, having all earned more than €100 million in valuation.
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal are ranked fourth and fifteenth, respectively.
Arsenal is establishing itself as a European powerhouse, with Saka and Martinelli already establishing themselves as some of the best (and most valuable) attackers, and Saliba and Gabriel establishing themselves as some of the best centre backs.
We are more calm at the back this season and make less mistakes (except for a few so far). Gabriel has really matured and having Partey in front of them gives a good balance. Overall our midfielders are putting in a shift too starting from our captain.
If God forbid Xhaka or Partey are out can we expect the same from Jorginho should he come in, I highly doubt it!
So no news on JA that we given up on caicedo and nowwww going after another chelsea leftover ,not to mention we left it again for an 11hour deal tussle like last january when we then missed on top 4 becuase partey injuried and didnt get a back up,and like last summer trying for douglas luiz on last half hour of the window ,its going to come back and bite us just wait and see,
Love the “European powerhouse” quote!!!
Going to be a nervous last few hours, but MA has now got a brilliant set of defenders, including back up players.
My only concern is reading about Tierney moving abroad and I hope that doesn’t happen.