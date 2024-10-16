Arsenal defenders shine in the international break to give reassurances

Arsenal boasts one of the best defences in the Premier League and Europe, and several of their defenders were on international duty during this break.

In addition to injuries, clubs often worry about players losing form during international duty, especially if they struggle while representing their country. However, Arsenal is unlikely to face that issue.

While William Saliba had a challenging performance for France against Belgium, Gabriel shone for Brazil in their 4-0 victory over Peru. Meanwhile, David Raya started for Spain as he aims to establish himself as the country’s first-choice goalkeeper, keeping a clean sheet in their match against Serbia.

According to Arsenal Media, Mikel Merino played 65 minutes in that game, and Jakub Kiwior also saw action for Poland in their 3-3 draw with Croatia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see our players featured in matches for their countries, and we are glad our defenders have not suffered a serious injury.

When they perform well for their countries, it fills them with pride and keeps them ready for action when they return to club football.

We hope we can keep clean sheets when club football returns, even though we will face some tough opponents.

ADMIN COMMENT

