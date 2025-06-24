Arsenal Defender’s social media move hints at him staying in north London

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior may have dropped a subtle message about his future in recent days, following notable activity on social media. The Polish international has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including French giants Marseille, fueling speculation that he could be moved on this summer.

However, his recent update on Instagram may indicate a different outcome. The 25-year-old changed his profile picture to an image of him celebrating a goal for Arsenal, replacing his previous display photo from early 2023 when he had just joined the club.

The chosen image shows Kiwior performing a knee slide celebration after scoring a well-taken header against Crystal Palace last season. The timing of the change is significant, coming shortly after a strong end to the campaign where he impressed in a stretch of high-stakes matches.

Final run of the season earned respect

Kiwior stepped in to replace an injured Gabriel at the start of April and went on to start Arsenal’s final 12 matches of the season. This run included both legs of the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

While not perfect throughout, the Polish international earned praise for his performances and silenced many of his early critics. His profile change may appear minor, but it arguably signals a level of pride and personal connection to the club.

Although his long-term status remains unclear, this gesture could suggest he is not actively seeking a departure. As the transfer window progresses, a clearer picture will emerge, but for now he looks likely to stay, at least in the short term.

Summer additions could impact Kiwior’s future

Arsenal are expected to reinforce their defence during the current window. A right-footed centre-back appears to be among the priorities, though the club have also been linked with defenders who operate more comfortably on the left.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is one such name under consideration. The Gunners rate the 19-year-old highly and would be open to making a move this summer.

If a deal for Hato or a similar profile does materialise, it raises the question: Would that spell the end for Jakub Kiwior at Arsenal?

Benjamin Kenneth

